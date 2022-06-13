Intense heat sends us to record territory

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Very hot and humid weather the next 2 days may tie or break a couple of records. Summer weather holds on even after the dangerous heat relaxes.
A strong warm front surged past us throughout Monday afternoon, setting us up for record heat and humidity through the middle of the week.
Strong to severe storms are still possible along the front, especially in Boone, McHenry, and DeKalb counties. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 11 pm in these areas as a heads up, just in case. Storms may quickly go severe if they do fire up.
Look out for a very warm and humid evening and night. The heat index is already in the 100s this evening, and temperatures likely stay in the 70s overnight.
Tuesday is the hottest day of the week in the forecast. We likely tie or just break Tuesday's record, which is 98° set on June 14th of 1987. With highs in the upper 90s and very humid (almost tropical) air, the heat index likely hits or tops 105°.
Take it very easy if outside in the heat, and drink lots of water. Take frequent breaks in a cool spot, and do not leave kids or pets in your vehicle.
Temperatures may set a record Tuesday night with lows in the 70s. Wednesday could be near record territory again with highs in the middle 90s. Wednesday afternoon likely feels like 100° or hotter with the humidity.
Strong storms are possible Wednesday night as a cold front sweeps through. We should be dry and sunny again for the rest of the week.
Temperatures won't relax much behind Wednesday night's cold front. We stay in the middle to upper 80s, with highs in the low 90s again by early next week. The humidity relaxes for a few days, however, so Thursday through Saturday should feel very warm yet comfortable.