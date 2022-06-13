 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values between 105 to 109
degrees expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Intense heat sends us to record territory

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Very hot and humid weather the next 2 days may tie or break a couple of records. Summer weather holds on even after the dangerous heat relaxes.

A strong warm front surged past us throughout Monday afternoon, setting us up for record heat and humidity through the middle of the week.

WREX.png

Strong to severe storms are still possible along the front, especially in Boone, McHenry, and DeKalb counties. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 11 pm in these areas as a heads up, just in case. Storms may quickly go severe if they do fire up. 

Look out for a very warm and humid evening and night. The heat index is already in the 100s this evening, and temperatures likely stay in the 70s overnight.

TRIAL future feels like.png

Tuesday is the hottest day of the week in the forecast. We likely tie or just break Tuesday's record, which is 98° set on June 14th of 1987. With highs in the upper 90s and very humid (almost tropical) air, the heat index likely hits or tops 105°. 

Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke.png

Take it very easy if outside in the heat, and drink lots of water. Take frequent breaks in a cool spot, and do not leave kids or pets in your vehicle.

Temperatures may set a record Tuesday night with lows in the 70s. Wednesday could be near record territory again with highs in the middle 90s. Wednesday afternoon likely feels like 100° or hotter with the humidity.

Strong storms are possible Wednesday night as a cold front sweeps through. We should be dry and sunny again for the rest of the week.

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST.png

Temperatures won't relax much behind Wednesday night's cold front. We stay in the middle to upper 80s, with highs in the low 90s again by early next week. The humidity relaxes for a few days, however, so Thursday through Saturday should feel very warm yet comfortable.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

