Intense heat leaves, and cooler weather comes soon

A series of cold fronts help usher out the intense heat. Comfortable weather arrives by this weekend.
Friday remains warm and muggy, but not nearly to the levels felt over the last 2 days.
The first cold front goes through overnight and knocks temperatures down to the middle 80s.
With some muggy air still in place, the heat index hits the low 90s.
Conditions still feel hot at times in the afternoon, but not to dangerous levels like Wednesday and Thursday.
The day remains partly to mostly cloudy, with a slight chance for scattered sprinkles or rain at times.
There is a slight chance for storms late Friday evening as the second cold front rolls by.
These likely won't have any severe risks with them.
This second front scours out the muggy air and leaves us in the upper 70s for temperatures this weekend.
That is just a few degrees below average for this time of year but will feel a lot cooler compared to the recent heat wave.
Look for lows in the 50s to give you a break on air conditioning at night.
We see a mostly sunny and dry sky through the weekend.
Next week remains cooler.
Temperatures stay between the middle 70s to right on 80 degrees.
The week stays sunny and dry, which doesn't help our drought situation but does provide some wonderful summer weather to enjoy.
The weather may heat back up some for the Labor Day weekend.
Check out the extended forecast to see how far temperatures rise.