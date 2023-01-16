Inspiring 815: From Auburn High School Valedictorian to Jeopardy Champion

ROCKFORD (WREX) - This week’s inspiring 815, Lloyd Sy, grabbed the Stateline's attention when he became a Jeopardy champion.
This Auburn High School alumnus recounts his journey to becoming the grand champion.
“I 100 % did not expect to win, again I was just trying to be happy, just trying to appreciate the moment, take in the fact I was literally on the Jeopardy stage in front of a national audience,” explains Lloyd when he beat out 13-time champion Ray LaLonde.
Lloyd's journey to the Jeopardy stage began with his love for the scholastic bowl, a quiz-based competition he began competing in during middle school.
It wasn't until he was in high school that he got to see the real competitiveness of the quiz bowl.
During his senior year at Auburn High School, him and his team took third place in the state competition.
“I was maybe 12 or 11 years old, that was the first time I got to hold a buzzer in my hand and actually play this game and I just loved it immediately, it was a great way to get tested in a fun and competitive setting,” recalls Lloyd.
After passing several preliminary rounds, Lloyd was asked to film an episode back in Los Angeles.
While he only had two weeks to prepare, he says the knowledge he had in his brain was what he would be taking with him to the game, there was not enough time to relearn new information.
“There’s not much time to learn new things. I think at that point every Jeopardy contestant will tell you, you kind of already have the brain you have, you kind of have the knowledge you have,” says Sy.
What he did prepare for was his buzzer speed.
“The really key features of Jeopardy is that you can't answer the question until its done being read and soI got a lot of practice with my friends buzzing on a ball point pen immediately after they finished reading a question and I think that buzzer speed helped me win when I went on the show,” details Lloyd as he gave the real tips to ace the game.
When Lloyd arrived on stage and met his competitors, he was most surprised by the camaraderie he found on set.
Lloyd explains, “Like its not usual for Jeopardy contestants to be super competitive and dying to beat their fellow contestants, we’re really just a bunch of nerds sitting in a room together who all really enjoy the show and all really enjoy learning.”
Lloyd’s family was a big part of his support system throughout his journey but one person was his biggest fan.
“Throughout this whole process my sister really has been the best kind of support for me. She has been extremely gracious and it has reminded me how much of a hero I am to her and that means more to me than anything,” joyously says Sy.
Lloyd's biggest pride was representing his native hometown of Rockford, Illinois.
“Its a city a lot of people put down and I've never really understood that because to me its always been the most wonderful city in the world, its where I grew up, where I went to school, where all my friends are from,” says Lloyd Sy of his beloved city.
Lloyd Sy joins celebrity status with his fellow 2012 Auburn High School classmate, NBA Champion Fred VanVleet..
Sy explains, “I want to emulate what Fred does, very proud of the 815 and to always remind people that really good things happen in Rockford.”
Lloyd says this win is for the everyone who made him into who he is today.
“It really wasn't my victory, it was all of our victory, me and my quiz bowl team and the entire city of Rockford, it created me, there's no winning without all of Rockford,” says a grinning Lloyd.
When we asked Lloyd what he would do with his close to $55,000 cash prize he said he would like to eat at more restaurants and buy more plushie but with no grand plans, he says he's still figuring it out.