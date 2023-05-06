 Skip to main content
Inside-The-Park-Home-Run leads Sky Carp to shutout win

BELOIT, WI — Zach King is certainly making the most of his return to High-A baseball.

The Beloit Sky Carp lefthander pitched six scoreless frames, matching his first outing last week, as the Sky Carp defeated West Michigan 4-0 before 1,172 sun-splashed fans at ABC Supply Stadium.

King (2-0) allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out seven in the six nearly flawless innings.

The Beloit bullpen was just as good, with Caleb Wurster (two innings) and Matt Pushard combining for three scoreless frames with just one baserunner allowed.

The Sky Carp scored a run in the second inning when Andrew Fernandez plated Brady Allen with an RBI single.

It was the first professional hit of Fernandez’s career.

Allen added an RBI double to make it 2-0, while Josh Zamora provided the game’s highlight with an inside-the-park home run to make it 3-0 in the sixth.

Beloit capped the scoring in the seventh inning when Kyler Castillo doubled home Jake Thompson.

The two teams will be back at it Sunday afternoon in the series finale.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

