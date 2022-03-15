Inpatient services to end at Mercyhealth's Rockton Ave. campus

CHICAGO (WREX) — The Illinois Health & Services Review Board has made its decision whether or not Mercyhealth's Rockton campus will keep its inpatient services.
The board voted 6-0-1 in favor of the Mercyhealth's exemption request. With approval, the N. Rockton Ave. campus will discontinue the 70-bed medical surgical at the Rockton campus. Mercyhealth will keep 210 medical surgical beds open at its Riverside location. Three members of the board, including Dr. Sandra Martell, recused themselves from voting.
Despite the vote, not all of the board members were on excited about the vote, with one saying "I don't have a choice." Board members were being asked to vote on whether or not Mercyhealth's application provided every bit of information needed to close the inpatient services, not whether or not the board member agreed with the decision. Other board members said they were voting "yes, but with reservations."
A spokesperson for Mercyhealth has not said when inpatient services will officially end at the N. Rockton Ave. campus.
Mercyhealth's CEO Javon Bea and Mercyhealth argued Tuesday that Rockford has more inpatient beds per capita than any other community in the entire state. According to Mercyhealth, Rockford has one hospital bed for every 260 residents while Chicago has one hospital bed for every 552 hospital beds.
Bea also says Mercyhealth is being impacted by staffing shortages seen across the industry and they've been trying to recruit over 90 medical, surgical and specialty nurses. Bea says even if the hospital can fill the positions, they can't afford two full trauma centers for one hospital.
Mercyhealth external auditor statements say Mercyhealth has lost over $127 million over the last three years on its one hospital-licensed Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford at its combined Riverside and Rockton sites.
Bea also says the health system is working with a Federal Quality Health Clinic to open an urgent care on Rockton Ave. that would receive enhanced federal reimbursements.
Mercyhealth announced in late November over the next year, there will be a consolidation of outpatient services to the Javon Bea Hospital Rockton Campus while inpatient services will be directed to the Javon Bea Hospital Riverside location.
Mercyhealth then started integrating its medical and surgical impatient beds at the Rockton Avenue Campus to the Riverside Campus.
During a public hearing in January, Mercyhealth's CEO Javon Bea, who previously said he had no plans to close emergency services at the Rockton Ave. campus, said he'd keep the hospital open if the city paid for a new culvert sewer system after the hospital flooded in 2018. Bea said again Tuesday that the only way the hospital would completely close would be if the hospital flooded again.
In June of 2018, a flash flood burst into the hospital leading to several feet of standing water on the hospital's lowest floor. Bea says that flooding danger remains and has even sued the city of Rockford to try and force their hand to fund the project.
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara acknowledged the lawsuit, but said that a hospital and CEO that do millions of dollars in business should have the funds to do that project.
"It is his fault that this is taking place," McNamara told 13 WREX in January. "He's used Rockford memorial Foundation funds to build a palace out on Riverside, but yet he can't take care of the flooding issues that he now blames?"
Bea reiterated that Mercyhealth has invested more than $100 million at the Rockton Ave. campus from 2015 through last December, including nearly $30 million in renovations at the hospital.