Ingersoll's Rosenberg Moon Habitat Winner Of Illinois Makers Madness

ROCKFORD (WREX) — When astronauts land on the moon again, they'll need a place to stay. That's where Ingersoll comes in, with its work on the Rosenberg Moon Habitat, the winner of the title of Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.
"This is a product of years of discussion and planning," said Ingersoll CEO Dr. Jeff Ahrstrom. "The Rosenberg Institute actually designed what is the current design for the habitat. What will astronauts need to live on the moon when they first get there? More importantly, the habitat is going to be so large, we're not going to be able to print it here on earth and launch it. So we have to have equipment that gives them the capability to go ahead and print it. This is the actual machine right here that is the current design for that."
Ingersoll is involved with creating some major products with the future of space exploration at the heart of them. The Moon Habitat is a perfect example of how far the technology has grown through the years.
"Ingersoll has been around for 131-plus years," Dr. Ahrstrom said. "For us to be engaged in this is another pride point. But also to be supporting American manufacturing. To continue to be moving that forward."
Whether it's a large-scale moon habitat, or a finely-made telescope at a small operation in Machesney Park, Rockford's history of making things is in good hands these days.
"The fact we have two high technology companies in Rockford competing for this honor just speaks volumes about manufacturing in Illinois," Dr. Ahrstrom said.