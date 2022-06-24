Indiana resident charged with child abduction of 2 Harvard juveniles

HARVARD -- On June 22 around 9:00 p.m., Harvard Police responded to a call from the 200 block of West Roosevelt Street for the report of a missing 16-year-old Harvard juvenile and her 5-month-old son.
The Harvard Police were told that the two Harvard juveniles were last seen at the Harvard Diggins Library at 900 East McKinley Street around 2:20 p.m. on June 22.
On June 24 around 12:30 p.m., the two Harvard youths and an individual that accompanied them turned themselves into a police department in Cynthiana, Kentucky unharmed.
After the McHenry County States Attorneys Office reviewed the case, 22-year-old Indiana resident Michael Walton was charged with one count of Child Abduction.
Walton is currently being held in Cynthiana, Kentucky.