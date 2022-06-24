 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Indiana resident charged with child abduction of 2 Harvard juveniles

  • Updated
  • 0
Harvard Police Department Generic

HARVARD -- On June 22 around 9:00 p.m., Harvard Police responded to a call from the 200 block of West Roosevelt Street for the report of a missing 16-year-old Harvard juvenile and her 5-month-old son.

The Harvard Police were told that the two Harvard juveniles were last seen at the Harvard Diggins Library at 900 East McKinley Street around 2:20 p.m. on June 22.

On June 24 around 12:30 p.m., the two Harvard youths and an individual that accompanied them turned themselves into a police department in Cynthiana, Kentucky unharmed.

After the McHenry County States Attorneys Office reviewed the case, 22-year-old Indiana resident Michael Walton was charged with one count of Child Abduction.

Walton is currently being held in Cynthiana, Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you