...The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood
Advisory for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is expected.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...From this morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was 8.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...ROADS MAY BECOME SLICK TONIGHT AND MONDAY MORNING DUE TO
FALLING SNOW...

Snow is expected to fall overnight and Monday morning across
northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana. While snow rates will
remain below one half inch per hour and amounts will range from a
coating to two inches, ambient cold temperatures may allow for
slick spots to develop on untreated roadways by daybreak Monday.
If planning to travel tonight or tomorrow morning, watch for slick
spots on bridges and overpasses or any snow-covered roads. The
slippery travel conditions may include the Monday morning commute.

Incoming snow showers tonight, leads to a warmer week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures start their upward trend today, as an active weather pattern continues in the Midwest.

Good morning happy Sunday and happy holidays!! There is still a wind chill advisory in effect until 11 AM today. Waking up this morning we still see temperatures slightly below zero with wind chill values sitting in the teens to twenty degrees below zero. If you are heading out to Christmas Day mass or heading to family or friends house, make sure you are bundled up!! 

Overall, it will be a quiet day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming to the low teens. Again, wind chills will sit slightly below zero. As the day goes on clouds move in ahead of our next weather system.

Snow returns across the area later tonight into the morning hours of Monday. Snow showers wrap up a little bit before noon time on Monday. Fortunately, this snow will be light and fluffy in nature and accumulations across the Stateline remain light about a dusting to 1.5" 

If you have any travel plans for Monday morning, there could be just enough snow on the roads to make for some slippery travel. Keep an eye on the forecast to see how much that may slow you down as you head back to work early Monday.

A warmer air mass moves into the area by midweek allowing for temperatures to return to the low to mid 40's with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some rain showers towards the end of the week.

