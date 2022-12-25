Incoming snow showers tonight, leads to a warmer week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures start their upward trend today, as an active weather pattern continues in the Midwest.
Good morning happy Sunday and happy holidays!! There is still a wind chill advisory in effect until 11 AM today. Waking up this morning we still see temperatures slightly below zero with wind chill values sitting in the teens to twenty degrees below zero. If you are heading out to Christmas Day mass or heading to family or friends house, make sure you are bundled up!!
Overall, it will be a quiet day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming to the low teens. Again, wind chills will sit slightly below zero. As the day goes on clouds move in ahead of our next weather system.
Snow returns across the area later tonight into the morning hours of Monday. Snow showers wrap up a little bit before noon time on Monday. Fortunately, this snow will be light and fluffy in nature and accumulations across the Stateline remain light about a dusting to 1.5"
If you have any travel plans for Monday morning, there could be just enough snow on the roads to make for some slippery travel. Keep an eye on the forecast to see how much that may slow you down as you head back to work early Monday.
A warmer air mass moves into the area by midweek allowing for temperatures to return to the low to mid 40's with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some rain showers towards the end of the week.