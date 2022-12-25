Incoming snow showers tonight, leads to a warmer week ahead

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Illinois... Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by late tonight. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is expected. * WHERE...Rock River at Rockton. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton are inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was 8.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Action stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&