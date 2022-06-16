Income from film productions in Illinois hit $630 million

CHICAGO -- Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced today that estimated film production revenue in 2021 hit a record high of $630 million.
This amount shatters pre-pandemic levels in 2019 by $70 million.
Film production revenues are defined as the costs associated with film, television, streaming, and digital media projects.
The amount of projects filmed in Illinois has increased over the past 10 years.
“Illinois has always played a special role in the zeitgeist of American culture and as a state we’re proud to be on full display during what has become a golden age of film and television,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“The fact that we have surpassed pre-pandemic levels speaks to the strength of our high-quality filming facilities, locations and initiatives like the Production Film Tax credit.”
"Chicago's TV and Film industry is globally renowned and continues to generate significant economic and cultural gains for our city," said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot.
“Our forward-thinking Chicago Film Office is building the infrastructure with initiatives such as the ‘Chicago Made’ workforce program that will continue to open doors for our residents and deepen investments in our communities."
Prime-time programs such as NBC's "Chicago Fire" are being renewed for additional seasons, while new television productions like "Shining Girls" from Apple TV+.
“Every tv and film project here in Illinois, brings a flurry of economic activity to our state,” said Sylvia I. Garcia, Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, which houses the Illinois Film Office.
“Every production creates a multiplier effect by increasing foot traffic to local stores and restaurants, recruiting local extras and hiring our talented crews, and then by making our incredible Illinois landmarks well known to audiences across the globe.”