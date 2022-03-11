In-home health care provider opens new location in Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) — An in-home health care provider is now available in a new part of the Stateline.
Comfort Keepers opened their second Stateline location in Freeport on Friday.
Comfort Keepers helps seniors who need assistance for daily life to get that care in the comfort of their own home.
Mark Podemski, Owner of the in-home care provider, says he hopes more seniors are able to get the care that they need without having to give up too much.
"There are many different choices that are available to people and really the best thing is to talk to people early," Podemski says. "Often times, people wait too long to even engage in a conversation and, for us, we're here as a resource, we're here to just help the community."
With the new location, Comfort Keepers is also hiring more care givers to help seniors live more comfortably.
Manager Sarah Hass says they are looking for passionate people wanting to give back to their community.
"We have a lot of clients who are willing to stay at home and, essentially, we need good care givers who have compassion, and they don't have to be a CNA, they don't have to have any experience," Hass says. "They just have to be a good person, want to help the community, and we will train them to the best of their potential."
The Comfort Keepers office is located at 116 W. Exchange St. in Freeport, across from the Stephenson County Courthouse.
There is also a Comfort Keepers location in Rockford, at 4855 E. State St.
Information on how to apply for open positions is available on the Comfort Keepers website.