Illinoisans might be eligible to file a claim against Google

CHICAGO— This past week several Illinois residents received checks in the mail following a Facebook settlement. In 2015, a lawsuit was filed against Facebook saying the company broke a law that only applies to residents in Illinois and Texas.
In 2008 Illinois’ Biometric Privacy Act (BIPA) was passed and states that companies like Facebook, Google and even Amazon are not allowed to collect, store or give out "biometric data," which includes things like face or fingerprint scans, without first giving notice and obtaining personal consent.
If a company, like Facebook or Google, is found to have violated BIPA, citizens can collect civil penalties up to $5,000 per violation compounded by the number of people affected and days involved.
More recently, Illinois residents might be able to file a similar claim against Google. The lawsuit claims the company violated the Illinois BIPA by "collecting and storing biometric data of individuals who, while residing in Illinois, appeared in a photograph in the photograph sharing and storage service known as Google Photos, without proper notice and consent."
Neither Facebook nor Google has admitted wrongdoing in the cases, but a settlement agreement was reached in the case earlier this year and now, eligible residents can file their claims.