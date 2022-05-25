Illinois Tollway system anticipates 7.7 million vehicles during holiday weekend

DOWNERS GROVE -- The Illinois Tollway System expects 7.7 million vehicles to kick off summer with road trips on the Tollway system this Memorial Day weekend.
That projection is nearly a 2% increase over numbers in 2021.
“As people begin their summer travels, starting with this Memorial Day holiday weekend, we want to remind drivers to keep their focus on the road and slow down in work zones,” said Illinois Tollway Interim Executive Director Lanyea Griffin.
“As a reminder, non-I-PASS customer have 14 days to pay with our Pay By Plate service, so they can focus on driving and easily pay online when their trip is complete. There’s no better time than now to get an I-PASS, particularly if you’re traveling the Tollway system frequently.”
Illinois Tollway drivers have the option to pay tolls with services such as I-PASS, E-ZPass, or paying online with the Tollway's Pay By Plate Service.
E-ZPass can also be used in 19 other states, including Indiana and Ohio.
To better accommodate the influx of holiday travel, construction activity and some lane closures will be suspended.
The Illinois Tollway system recommends that drivers use *999 for roadway assistance from Illinois State Police District 15.
This service helps customer change tires, jump-start batteries, add coolant, dispense fuel, or call for a tow truck.
Illinois State Police District 15 will also be out on the tollway system in full force focusing on four fatal violations: driving under the influence, speeding, distracted driving, and not wearing seatbelts.