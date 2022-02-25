Illinois to receive $760M in multi-billion dollar opioid settlement

CHICAGO (WREX) — Final terms of an national opioid settlement agreement have been announced.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Illinois is set to receive approximately $760 million of the $26 billion settlement.
Illinois is one of 52 states and territories that have joined the agreement, along with thousands of local governments across the country.
In Illinois, 94 out of 102 counties have signed onto the agreement. In addition, 104 out of 113 Illinois municipalities that are eligible to receive a direct distribution from the settlements have joined. In total, more than 290 Illinois government subdivisions have joined the settlements.
The majority of Illinois’ money will go to the Illinois Remediation Fund to be used for abatement programs throughout the state.
An advisory board will be established as a subcommittee of the state’s Opioid Overdose Prevention and Recovery Steering Committee to make recommendations that prioritize the equitable distribution of the money in the Fund.
The board will consider factors including population, opioid usage rates, overdose deaths and the amount of opioids shipped into a region. Because of that, it is unknown at this time how much funds will be coming to Rockford or Winnebago County.
Part of the settlement includes Johnson and Johnson being required to:
- Stop selling opioids.
- Not fund or provide grants to third parties for promoting opioids.
- Not lobby on activities related to opioids.
- Share clinical trial data under the Yale University Open Data Access Project