Illinois tax filing season begins Jan. 24

UNDATED (WREX) — Illinois taxpayers can begin filing their state taxes starting Jan. 24, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
This is the same day the IRS will begin accepting federal income tax returns.
If a taxpayer electronically files an error-free return, they should receive a direct deposit refund in approximately four weeks, if applicable.
Last year, IDOR received 5,609,000 electronically filed returns. 88 percent of returns were filed electronically, while 12 percent were filed using paper returns.
The 2022 tax filing deadline is Monday, April 18. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker recently announced, however, that victims of severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes beginning December 10, 2021 have until May 16, 2022, to file various individual and business tax returns and make income tax payments.
For the most up-to-date information, forms, schedules, and instructions for the 2022 tax season, please visit IDOR's website at: tax.illinois.gov.