Illinois state trooper injured in Scott's Law crash

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An Illinois state trooper is recovering after being hit by another vehicle while helping a stopped driver on the shoulder.
A Gold Chevrolet, traveling south on Interstate 94 veered off the roadway and onto the right shoulder, where the front end of the Chevrolet struck the back driver’s side of the squad car.
The ISP Trooper was taken to a local area hospital for treatment and was released.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Lillie Nelson, a 73-year-old female of Dolton, IL, was charged with a violation of Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle Causing Injury to Another, Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm and Passing Vehicle While on Shoulder of Road.
A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense.
If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.
So far this year, there have been 10 ISP squad cars struck in relation to Scott’s Law and five Troopers have sustained injuries from Scott’s Law-related crashes.