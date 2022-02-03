Illinois State Police say three more squad cars hit during winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois State Police say three Troopers were hit Thursday morning, bringing the total number of Troopers hit during this week's winter storm to six.
Thursday's first crash happened at around 2 a.m. on Interstate 74 near Urbana. Authorities say a semi-trailer sideswiped an ISP trooper's car with its emergency lights on.
Nobody was hurt after the crash. The driver of the semi-trailer was cited for driving too fast for the road conditions.
Just over three hours later, an ISP squad car was controlling traffic for a tow truck on Interstate 80 near New Lenox. A red Mazda did not yield to the parked emergency car with their emergency lights on and rear-ended them.
Neither the ISP Trooper nor the driver of the Mazda were hurt in the crash. The Mazda driver was cited for driving too fast for the road conditions, improper lane usage, and violating Scott's Law.
At around 10 a.m., another ISP squad car was hit, this time on Interstate 74 near Muncie. A Volkswagen going west rear-ended the ISP Trooper's vehicle.
ISP is still investigating what happened during the third crash.
"During inclement weather, obeying Scott's Law is even more important," says ISP Director Brendan Kelly. "As the officers of the Illinois State Police continue to put their lives on the line, we ask you, the motoring public, to help them out by Slowing Down and Moving Over while they do their jobs."
This week, six ISP squad cars have been hit while working during the winter storm that has impacted much of the state.