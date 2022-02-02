Illinois State Police investigates deadly crash in Ogle County Tuesday night

ROCHELLE (WREX) — Illinois State Police says one person was killed in a crash in rural Ogle County Tuesday night.
ISP says Anthony Moody, 71 of Tinley Park, Ill., was driving west on Interstate 88 just east of Rochelle. At around 8:40 p.m., Moody slowed to a stop while on the road, and another car rear-ended him.
Moody was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. The driver of the other car was not hurt.
ISP says they do not know why Moody stopped in the roadway.
All westbound lanes of I-88 were closed until just before midnight as the ISP investigated the crash.