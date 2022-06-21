Illinois State Fair cancels live poultry show

SPRINGFIELD, Il (WREX) —The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) announced today both junior and open live shows at the Illinois State Fair will be cancelled for 2022 to protect from highly pathogenic avian influenza.
To allow time for junior poultry exhibitors to adapt to the new format the Illinois State Fair will extend the entry deadline to July 15, 2022. Illinois State Fair junior poultry exhibitors will continue to have an opportunity to receive recognition and premiums through a virtual poster competition.
IDOA State Veterinarian Dr. Mark Ernst says that with the current situation 'it remains important for all of us to be responsible and protect against the spread of avian influenza during the Illinois State Fair and county fairs.'
County fair 4-H junior poultry shows started the season with a virtual format and will continue throughout the entire county fair season. These shows allow youth exhibitors to demonstrate through posters and/or virtual exhibition.
The Department’s emergency rules took effect on April 5, 2022 and can remain into effect up to 150 days. The emergency rule prohibits the sale or exhibiting of poultry and poultry products at swap meets, exhibitions, flea markets, and auction markets in Illinois to prevent the spread of avian influenza.
Rules and entry requirements will be available on the state fairs website.