Illinois pop-up COVID-19 testing company's foreseeable closure a win, says Rockford BBB

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An investigation into a nationwide pop-up COVID-19 testing company based in Illinois has led to its closure.
According to the Rockford Better Business Bureau, it's the right call.
"They were asking for information that you generally don't need to provide," said Rockford BBB director Dennis Horton.
That information included driver's licenses and insurance cards. Those are documents that Horton said are not collected at government ran sites.
Moreover, Horton worries that the company, the Center for COVID Control, was not managing the private information it was collecting.
At the state level, it is accused of misreporting test results and billing issues. The same problems are also reported in other states.
13 News contacted the testing company for comment. They did not respond.
The Winnebago County Health Department recommends only going to testing sites listed on the Illinois Department of Public Health's website. If it is not on the website, it said to then check the site's BBB rating.