Illinois officials react to Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade

SPRINGFIELD -- As the news of the overturning Roe v. Wade broke, several Illinois officials had statements to share about their opinions and how the decision affects Illinois.
U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has released the following statement on the Supreme Court's decision:
“Today’s decision eliminates a federally protected constitutional right that has been the law for nearly half a century. As a result, millions of Americans are waking up in a country where they have fewer rights than their parents and grandparents.
“The bottom line: on critical, personal choices involving a woman’s right to make reproductive decisions about her own body, do you trust her or the government? The Supreme Court now says a woman’s right to privacy does not extend to the most personal, private choice she will ever face.
“The Senate Judiciary Committee will explore the grim reality of a post-Roe America in a hearing next month. The Court’s decision to erase the right to access an abortion will not only lead to the denial of critical health care services, but also criminal consequences for women and health care providers in states eager to embrace draconian restrictions. I will keep fighting to enshrine into law a woman’s right to make her own reproductive choices. We cannot let our children inherit a nation that is less free and more dangerous than the one their parents grew up in.”
“In the face of a devastating decision that puts millions of women at risk across the nation, Illinois remains unwavering in our support for women’s bodily autonomy and their most fundamental freedoms,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“So long as I am governor, Illinois will be an island for reproductive rights for every American who has been abandoned by a Supreme Court beholden to the extremist Republican party. Today, pro-choice Democratic governors are the last line of defense for reproductive freedom, and we stand ready to fight like hell for women’s rights, as generations before us did.”
'I am angry but unafraid. Today, and every day, I will continue fighting for a woman’s right to bodily autonomy. I am disappointed but determined. Although we have known for weeks that our right to bodily autonomy can be a matter of debate, and can be taken away with a single decision, we cannot avoid the deep ache caused by this ruling. It is a dark day for our country," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.
"I ache for the women across the nation who fear for what comes next. I ache for my daughters, who are losing a constitutional right that was afforded to their mother. I ache for the lives—the lives of BIPOC women, in particular—that this decision has put at risk.
The road ahead is hard and treacherous, but raising our voices is now more important than ever. Those who want to restrict our freedoms and strip away our rights may call today a victory, but tomorrow and every day we will be at the frontlines to push back.
To everyone affected by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, you are not alone in the journey ahead. We stand with the activists, organizers, and community members across the country in the fight for bodily autonomy, and we will continue to ensure that Illinois will always be a bulwark in that fight."
Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza also put out a statement saying, "Women's reproductive rights today were stripped and shaken to the core. This is a ruling of seismic proportions. Women today will have fewer rights to reproductive healthcare decisions than their grandmothers did. Women across the country will still need access to this crucial healthcare service. Women will be less safe. For those who can make it to our state, Illinois will be there for them. Now more than ever, we must continue to strengthen laws that protect women's rights to reproductive healthcare access in Illinois.”
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs released this response: “Five people I never met decided they will make health decision for my school-aged daughter, not me.
"Years from now, when my daughter is an adult, she will not be able to decide what happens with her body because five people she never met determined they know best,” Frerichs said.
“Today, the doctors and nurses and friends who participate in a woman’s decision could face criminal charges for doing nothing more than delivering their professional opinion, providing their expert care, and offering a supportive role,” Frerichs said.
“As the father of a teenage daughter, I am furious with the hypocritical politicians who seek to control her body and have decided that she, and every other woman in my life, and in our country, are incapable of making decisions about their own body.”
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) released a statement:
“As a mother, a grandmother and a Catholic, I am gutted by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Make no mistake – this ruling will cost lives and livelihoods, and its impact will be felt for generations to come.
“The U.S. Supreme Court does not belong in our doctors’ offices, and this attack on personal freedom is a radical departure from what has been accepted as the ‘law of the land’ for half a century.
“In one fell swoop, six justices stripped away the rights of millions of Americans: Survivors of rape and incest are in danger; our medical privacy and autonomy are in jeopardy; and the Supreme Court has just legalized government-mandated pregnancies.
“I fear for the other fundamental rights these justices could take away from us, and for the repercussions that will follow in the future. This is a tragic day for freedom in America.”
Representative Andrew Chesney (R - Freeport) released another statement:
"I am pleased with the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade that returns the debate about abortion to the states where it belongs. State legislatures will now be tasked with setting the direction for abortion. I will continue to defend life and work towards ending pro-abortion policies here in Illinois."
State Senator Win Stroller issued the following statement:
“As a strong supporter of life, today’s decision handed down by the United States Supreme Court is welcome news for those who seek to protect the most vulnerable among us.
“That being said, this decision will unfortunately have no impact on the state of Illinois and our extreme abortion laws. It will not affect any of the wildly unpopular laws that the Majority Party have passed, which includes late-term abortions for any reason and allowing minors of any age to undergo surgical procedures without their parents ever knowing.
“In reality, this court decision will only be used by our Governor and his allies as a means to justify and push for even more aggressive and unpopular abortions laws.”