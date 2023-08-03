Illinois leaders call for federal investments in rail infrastructure

CHICAGO (WREX) — Governor JB Pritzker today was joined by U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, members of the Illinois congressional delegation, as well as business and industry leaders to call attention to the Chicago Hub Improvement Program, a proposed series of projects that will invest nearly $1.1 billion in regional rail infrastructure and upgrade Union Station. The funding would improve performance and reduce delays while strengthening the state’s and city’s position as the country’s transportation hub. The effort is supported by $50 million from the Governor’s Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is the largest and only one in state history that touches all modes of transportation.
“The Chicago Hub Improvement Program is an opportunity for new federal infrastructure funding to catalyze the rail system this region deserves,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This proposal would not only make much-needed improvements to Union Station and existing rail lines throughout Illinois and into Michigan — it would unlock a vast system of new and expanded passenger rail services throughout the Midwest, with Chicago’s Union Station serving as the hub. These kinds of investments allow our residents to more easily access places and opportunities beyond their immediate neighborhoods, and they open doors for new jobs and new businesses. The Chicago Hub Improvement Program, with its scope and scale, will have an enormously positive impact on people’s lives not just in Illinois but across the nation.”
The Chicago Hub Improvement Program aims to secure a $872.8 million grant from the Federal Railroad Administration’s Federal/State Partnership Program, made possible by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The funding will advance a multitude of regional improvements, resulting in better performance for travelers in the Midwest and across the country. As Amtrak’s top national priority, the projects will expand capacity, eliminate bottlenecks, and improve air quality, accessibility, reliability, and customer experience for more than 30 million passengers annually.