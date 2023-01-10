Illinois House passes assault weapon ban, moves to Governor's desk

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — The Illinois House passed a new bill that places a ban on assault weapons in the state Tuesday afternoon.
The bill, listed as HB5471, will ban assault rifles, extended magazines and rapid-fire devices in Illinois.
It passed by a vote of 68-41.
This comes four days after the House initially passed the "Protect Illinois Communities Act," the Illinois Senate passed its own version of the bill, which makes it illegal to deliver, sell or purchase any assault weapons in Illinois.
The measure then returned to the House for yet another vote.
The Senate's version of the legislation originally made several significant changes to the House version, which led House Speaker Emmanuel "Chris" Welch over the weekend to call the changes "watered down."
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also criticized the changes, saying "We need a bill that meets the urgency of now, and the current version in the Senate falls short."
However, after negotiations Monday, many of those changes were rolled back, with the Senate voting to pass the bill by a 34-20 margin.
Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement:
“For a long time now, I and many other leaders in the Illinois General Assembly have prioritized getting the most dangerous weapons off our state’s streets. Today, honoring the commitment we made, we passed one of the strongest assault weapons bans in the nation, one I will be proud to sign.
No Illinoisan, no matter their zip code, should have to go through life fearing their loved one could be the next in an ever-growing list of victims of mass shootings. However, for too long people have lived in fear of being gunned down in schools, while worshipping, at celebrations or in their own front yards. This legislation will stop the spread of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches and make our state a safer place for all. I look forward to signing this bill immediately, so we can stop the sale of these deadly weapons as soon as possible.
My deepest thanks to Speaker Welch and Senate President Harmon for championing this historic legislation, and to Representative Morgan for his leadership on this issue.”
UPDATE: Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton issued the following statement:
"Gun violence impacts us all. In Illinois, we are saying “enough is enough” to the trauma and pain of mass shootings. The General Assembly passed legislation that enacts common-sense measures that will save lives and protect our communities by stopping the spread of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches.
As this legislation is lifted up, we cannot help but think of the lives lost, the injuries sustained, and the trauma caused by the tragedy in Highland Park six months ago. We also think of the families on the South and West Sides of Chicago, and other communities around the state, where gun violence has become a public health crisis. Living with gun violence is not normal and never should be.
I thank the lawmakers in the General Assembly for continuing Illinois’ strong history of gun safety efforts and working for the wellbeing of all Illinoisans. I also commend the courage and passion of the advocates and gun violence survivors who raised their voices and came to the table to play a role in making change that enhances public safety and saves lives. I thank Governor Pritzker for his strong leadership on this issue as it heads to his desk for signage, delivering on the promise to act on the crisis that is gun violence quickly and decisively for the people of Illinois.
There is more work to do so that every community is safe and healthy, and the progress we have made today only drives us to remain committed to that mission."