Illinois House bill to prohibit book bans

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A bill to prohibit libraries and public schools from banning books is moving through the Illinois legislature, passing through the House by a vote of 69-39. The bill would withhold funding from libraries if books are removed or restricted due to personal or partisan disapproval.
“This is an alarming phenomenon that’s occurring throughout the nation, including Illinois, which is designed to polarize and disrupt our communities,” Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said in a statement. “This scourge of censorship has a chilling effect on our democracy. These efforts have nothing to do with books. Instead, they are about ideas that certain individuals disagree with and believe no one should think, or be allowed to think.”
Republicans voted against this bill, saying it should be handled at the local level.
"We need to make sure that books that kids are able to check out of the library are age-appropriate," Republican State Rep. John Cabello said. "We need parents to be able to make choices. Not someone else [making them] for the parents."
The bill now goes to the Illinois Senate, and if it passes, it would go to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk to be signed into law.
The bill comes on the heels of a national increase in attempted banning of books, including one at Harlem last year.