Illinois Governor Issues Energy Conservation Advisory

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Governor Pritzker is advising Illinois residents to conserve electricity as frigid temperatures continue across the state.
In a tweet Pritzker said "Our electricity grid operator PMJ Interconnection is asking us to conserve electricity until 10 AM on 12/25 as frigid temps continue."
In a press release from PMJ Interconnection the electricity grid operator for Illinois as well as 12 other states and the District of Columbia, has requested the public in its region to conserve electricity.
PJM is asking consumers to reduce their use of electricity, if health permits, between the hours of 4 a.m. on December 24, 2022 and 10 a.m. on December 25, 2022. Demand for electricity is expected to increase in the PJM region and the regions neighboring PJM because of the extremely cold weather.
Conserving electricity as much as possible between the hours of 4 a.m. on December 24, 2022, and 10 a.m. on December 25, 2022, will help ensure adequate power supplies. Electricity customers can take simple electricity conservation steps such as:
- Setting thermostats lower than usual, if health permits.
- Postponing use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers until other times.
- Turning off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances.
If necessary, PJM may take additional steps, such as reducing voltage. PJM is coordinating efforts among generators, power suppliers and local utilities. PJM is communicating about the situation with state government officials throughout the region.
