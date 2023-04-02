Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker tours tornado damage in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker was in Belvidere Sunday, touring the damage caused by a tornado that struck downtown Friday night.
The Governor's visit comes around 36 hours after an EF-1 tornado struck the city, causing significant damage to the Apollo Theatre during a concert.
One person, 51-year-old Fred Livingston Jr., was killed after the theatre's roof collapsed. Dozens of others were injured, five remain in critical condition, according to Gov. Pritzker.
Belvidere, the entire State of Illinois stands with you.We will be there every step of the way as we rebuild together. pic.twitter.com/UVTxjvNKGB— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 2, 2023
Gov. Pritzker says he has spoken with Deanne Criswell, the Director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Alejandro Mayorkas, the Secretary of Homeland Security, in requesting additional federal resources for Belvidere.
Alicia Tate-Nadeau, the director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, says the state has asked the Small Business Administration to provide assistance to local businesses that have been damaged and shut down in the community due to the tornado.
The Governor says that, because of the fast response of local law enforcement and emergency personnel, people were rushed to safety in such a dangerous situation.
"I'm really, tremendously grateful to the residents here in Belvidere and to the concert-goers and the first responders, who risked their lives on Friday night to pull people out of the rubble and wreckage," Pritzker says. "Lives were saved because of the quick work of the people who live here and work here."
On Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed the tornado, which traveled over 27 miles in around 25 minutes, hit downtown Belvidere with winds of around 100 mph.
Gov. Pritzker signed a Disaster Proclamation for Boone County, as well as four other counties in the state, on Saturday because of the extent of the damage.
Pritzker was joined by officials with the Illinois and Boone County Emergency Management Agencies, Belvidere Mayor Clint Morris, State Sen. Steve Stadelman, State Rep. Dave Vella, and County Board Chairman Rodney Riley.