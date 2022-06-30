Illinois Family Relief Plan to start July 1

CHICAGO -- Beginning tomorrow, July 1, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will go into effect, providing relief on grocery taxes, gas taxes, and property taxes.
The plan totals an estimated $1.83 billion, including income and property tax rebates and a temporary cut in several sales taxes.
“Starting tomorrow, every Illinoisan will get tax relief on essentials: groceries, gas, your home, and back-to-school supplies, with even more tax relief going into effect next year,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“We are sending $1.8 billion in tax relief to Illinois families – and we are doing that because Democrats balanced the budget, eliminated the bill backlog, and state government is now running a surplus. In challenging times like these, it’s more important than ever to have a government whose first focus is on working families and those who are struggling, and leadership that provides new and creative ways to deliver relief when you need it most.”
“Amid historic rates of inflation, the people of our state deserve to know that they are not on their own. We are with them,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.
“This $1.8 billion in tax relief ensures that Illinoisans in every community, rural and urban, are seen and supported. When our residents are feeling the weight of buying food, gas, and making ends meet, Illinois acts to ease the burden.”
The Family Relief Plan makes a temporary cut in taxes to:
- Groceries:
Illinois' 1% sales tax will be suspended July 1 through June 30, 2023.
Estimated to save consumers $400 million.
- Gas:
Illinois' normally-scheduled increase in the motor fuel tax will be suspended from July 1 to January 2023.
Estimated to save consumers $70 million.
- School supplies:
During a 10-day window from August 5 through 14, sales taxes or qualified clothing and school essentials will be reduced to 1.25%.
Estimated to save consumers $50 million.
Clothing and footwear items qualify for the tax break if their retail value is less than $125. School supplies are not subject to a threshold.
The plan also permanently expands the state's earned income credit from 18 to 20%.
This puts $100 million per year back into the pickets of working families who need it most.
Illinois is also providing property tax rebates for eligible homeowners in an amount equal to the property tax credit qualified for on their 2021 Illinois tax returns, up to a $300 maximum.
Additionally, individuals who made less than $200,000 in 2021 will receive $50 income tax rebates.
Couples who filed jointly with incomes under $400,000 will receive $100.
Tax filers will also receive $100 per dependent that was claimed on 2021 taxes, up to 3 dependents.
“Responsible budgeting – putting $1 billion toward the Rainy Day Fund; $500 million in additional pension payments – allows us to offer taxpayers relief when inflation threatens working families’ buying power,” Comptroller Susana Mendoza said.
“The bond rating agencies have praised the approach Illinois is taking now by budgeting responsibly, which is why they have given us six upgrades in the past year, compared to eight downgrades under the previous administration.”