Illinois Department of Public Health issues list of nursing home violators

SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced the issuing of 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators.
Facilities were rated with either "AA" or "A" violations of the Nursing Home Care act.
The Illinois Department of Public Health says that an "AA" violation is "when there is a condition or occurrence at the facility that proximately caused a resident’s death."
The IDPH also explains that an "A" violation "pertains to a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result or has resulted."
The violation occurrences or conditions were flagged between January and March of 2022.
One of the facilities listed is PA Peterson at the Citadel, a 129-bed skilled care facility at 1311 Parkview Ave. in Rockford, was fined $25,000 for failing to ensure a patient was properly identified prior to administering medication to prevent a significant medication error.
Aperion Care DeKalb, a 119-bed skilled care facility at 1212 S. Second St., was fined $12,500 for failing to follow the Control of Communicable Diseases Code, ensuring that staff were properly wearing N-95 masks, and failing to ensure trash disposal was handled in a way that prevents cross contamination.
Park Pointe Healthcare & Rehab, a 142-bed skilled care facility at 1223 Edgewater Drive in Morris, was fined $25,000 for failing to ensure the safety of a resident who was known to wander.
As of 4:00 p.m, 13 WREX was not able to get comments from any of the three area facilities.
To see more Nursing Home violations and locations, visit IDPH's website.