Illinois Department of Natural Resources reminds boaters about boating safety

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — As the weather gets warmer and people get onto boats the Illinois Department of Natural Resources conservation police are reminding people to wear life jackets anytime they’re on the water and to only operate boats while sober.
In the past three years there were 245 boating accidents, resulting in 106 injuries and 36 fatalities, according to statistics compiled by the conservation police.
“With Memorial Day weekend approaching and boating season getting underway, everyone enjoying the waterways needs to make safety their priority,” Illinois Conservation Police Lt. Curt Lewis said. “Wearing a life jacket can save your life, and staying sober while operating a boat is not only common sense, it’s the law.”
As part of the Illinois Conservation Police boating safety enforcement effort, officers also strictly enforce laws regarding operating under the influence (OUI) for boat operators.
Operating a boat under the influence is in some ways riskier than operating a motor vehicle under the influence, Lewis said. On waterways, there are no lane markers, boats have no seatbelts, and there is little protection for occupants should a collision occur.
Illinois law requires that personal floatation devices, or PFDs – which are life jackets or life vests – be available for each person aboard a boat or other watercraft.
Effective June 1, 2022, no person may operate a watercraft unless everyone under the age of 13 on the deck or in an open watercraft is wearing an approved and appropriately sized PFD.
The requirement does not apply to people who are inside a cabin or below the top deck on a watercraft, on an anchored watercraft that is a platform for swimming or diving, or aboard a charter “passenger for hire” watercraft with a licensed captain.
“Wearing a life jacket isn’t just a reminder for everyone on a motorboat; it’s also important for everyone who enjoys paddle sports, such as kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards.” Lewis stressed that the most proactive action boaters can take to ensure their safety on the water is to wear a Coast Guard-approved PFD of the appropriate size and in serviceable condition.
National Safe Boating Week is observed each year during the week leading up to the Memorial Day holiday weekend. For more information on the campaign, visit safeboatingcampaign.com.