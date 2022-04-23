Illinois biologists urge public to take down bird feeders, baths through May

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is recommending that the public take down bird feeders and bird baths due to the spread of avian influenza.
IDNR says the spread of the EA H5N1 strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, commonly known as bird flu, is impacting wild and domestic birds across the country, especially in the Midwest.
Authorities say the bird flu has not yet been detected in songbird species, but recommends those that have bird feeders or bird baths to take them down through May 31, or until infections in the Midwest subside.
Biologists at the IDNR also recommend cleaning and rinsing feeders and baths with a diluted bleach solution (nine parts water to one part bleach) and put them away. If they cannot be moved away, clean them weekly.
Remove any bird seed at the base of any feeders to discourage large gatherings of birds or other wildlife. Also, officials say, avoid feeding wild birds in close proximity to domestic flocks.
IDNR first reported HPAI in a flock of wild Canada geese in Will County in March. Wild bird deaths from the avian influenza have been confirmed in Champaign, Fulton, Sangamon, and Will Counties with an investigation into the deaths of 200 birds ongoing in Cook County.
Wild birds impacted by the strain of bird flu include waterfowl and waterbird species, as well as some raptors, such as bald eagles. Cases have also been reported in domestic poultry flocks.
IDNR says if you see a dead bird, especially bald eagles, to contact them. If five or more dead birds are seen in any one location, a wildlife biologist should be contacted. Contact information for Illinois district wildlife biologists is available here.
Biologists say if you need to dispose of a dead bird, wear rubber gloves and a mask, double-bag the carcass in sealed plastic bags, and thrown in the garbage. Anyone handling dead birds should thoroughly wash their hands as well as any clothes or tools after the bird is disposed.
Wild turkeys, according to the IDNR, are less likely to contact the bird flu because of their contacts and habitats. However, turkey hunters can be better protected by thoroughly cooking game meat to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
More information about the status of HPAI in Illinois is available on the IDNR website.