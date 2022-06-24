IL-17 candidate Litesa Wallace challenges GOP's Esther Joy King on abortion decision

ROCKFORD -- Today at 3:00 p.m., Litesa Wallace, 17th District Congressional candidate, will hold a press conference outside the Rockford Federal Courthouse.
The event is in response to the overturning of Roe vs. Wade abortion protections announced today.
Representative Litesa Wallace and 17th Districr GOP frontrunner Esther Joy King to discuss abortion views.
Wallace's statement responding to Supreme Court decision:
“Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court upends 50 years of reproductive freedom in the United States. It’s an abomination that will sentence people to die. The Court makes clear it wants to limit the right to privacy and body autonomy to people who can become pregnant. In 2017 while in the Illinois House, I helped lead the effort to protect the people of Illinois from the consequences of this very decision by removing the Hyde Amendment, or so-called ‘trigger law.’
"Today, what we dreaded has happened. The effects of the Decision today will be far-reaching and terrible. In the 17th Congressional District, the Republican frontrunner has made today her public life’s work and is obligated now to be public about her views on abortion. But know this: I will fight in Congress to restore abortion freedom and I have a message for people like Esther Joy King: We will not go back.”