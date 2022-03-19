Ida Public Library debuts mobile library to go throughout Boone County

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A new educational resource is now available in Boone County.
The Ida Public Library unveiled their new mobile library in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday.
The "Bookmobile" will travel throughout Boone County, allowing people of all ages to check out books.
Mindy Long, Executive Director of the Ida Public Library says the goal of the "Bookmobile" is to expand education services for all.
"A lot of libraries during the pandemic, we realized that people just can't get out and about and get to the physical brick-and-mortar building," Long says. "It's more important than ever to reach out to communities, to patrons, to get these materials into their hands."
The mobile library's first stop will be on Monday, March 21, at the Shadley Apartments on Nettie St. followed by an appearance at Fridh Park on W. 9th St.
The "Bookmobile" will be out and about every week Monday through Thursday as well as Saturdays.