Icy spots linger through the evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rain showers are out of the picture for the rest of the day, but drizzly and foggy weather lasting into the evening could keep icy weather going. Falling temperatures this evening may also freeze any lingering puddles on the roads and sidewalks.
A Winter Weather Advisory highlights where the icy glaze lingers tonight. All of northern Illinois is under the advisory until 7 pm.
The day started out with a few thunderstorms and downpours that brought small hail. After that, lighter freezing rain and sleet created icy spots all around the Stateline.
Wednesday provides a break in the action, then light snow is possible Thursday evening into Friday morning. A few inches are possible for accumulation. Stay tuned this week for additional details as we get closer to Thursday.