 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Light freezing rain or freezing drizzle expected.
Addtional ice accumulation of a glaze to locally one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are likely due to icy
roads, including along portions of area interstates. Bridges and
overpasses as well as less travel roads, and untreated roads,
sidewalks, and parking lots are most vulnerable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As temperatures to continue to drop this
evening, any non frozen moisture on roads may freeze into black
ice.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Icy spots linger through the evening

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rain showers are out of the picture for the rest of the day, but drizzly and foggy weather lasting into the evening could keep icy weather going. Falling temperatures this evening may also freeze any lingering puddles on the roads and sidewalks.

frost heads up.png

A Winter Weather Advisory highlights where the icy glaze lingers tonight. All of northern Illinois is under the advisory until 7 pm.

WREX 2016.png

The day started out with a few thunderstorms and downpours that brought small hail. After that, lighter freezing rain and sleet created icy spots all around the Stateline. 

Wednesday provides a break in the action, then light snow is possible Thursday evening into Friday morning. A few inches are possible for accumulation. Stay tuned this week for additional details as we get closer to Thursday.

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

Recommended for you