Iconic Lorden Building could be demolished by May

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An iconic Rockford building moves closer to demolition.
The Lorden Building has been a sticking point for a larger Davis Park renovation for years. The debate for that renovation centered around whether to keep or demolish the building.
Rockford leaders determined a few months ago to go with demolition when they announced the five million dollar renovation project.
Aldermen will vote on Tuesday whether or not to contract out that demolition. It would cost the city $1.14 million dollars, $400,000 less than the city budgeted.
If approved, the projected is scheduled to be finished by May 2023.
The finance committee and city council vote on the demolition Tuesday.