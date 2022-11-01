IceHogs take momentum into morning game

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford IceHogs are fresh off a big weekend in which they scored 13 goals to get a pair of wins. Next up, they play a 10:30 a.m. game Wednesday, with school kids taking the day to come watch some hockey.
The big weekend gives the IceHogs some momentum as they finish off a 7-game homestand this week.
"It definitely feels good and gives us some confidence in the team," forward Lukas Reichel said. "I mean the start wasn't what we expected and it was good to score some goals and get two wins."
Seeing the offense break out is a good sign for a team that struggled early in the year. Head coach Anders Sorensen feels good about the direction of his team.
"It was good to see guys be able to score and get on the board and like you said feel good about themselves which is a big part and everything usually comes easier then," Sorensen said.
The IceHogs host the Milwaukee Admirals Wed. at 10:30 a.m.