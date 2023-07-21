IceHogs President & GM given award for contributions to AHL

ROCKFORD — The American Hockey League held its 2023 Awards Gala during the Board of Governors’ Annual Meeting at Hilton Head Island, S.C., on Thursday evening, presenting several awards for excellence and service.
Rockford IceHogs president of hockey operations and general manager Mark Bernard has been honored with the Thomas Ebright Award in recognition of career contributions to the AHL.
In leading the Chicago Blackhawks’ top development affiliate since 2008, Bernard has contributed to three Stanley Cup championships while being highly regarded and respected as an advocate and ambassador for the American Hockey League.
He was instrumental in the Blackhawks’ purchase of the IceHogs franchise in 2021, a process that included securing a long-term lease with the city and funding for arena renovations to solidify the AHL’s future in Rockford.
Bernard also plays a key role in the IceHogs’ charitable efforts in the local community, including work with the Rockford Park District to shape the city’s youth hockey programs.
The Thomas Ebright Award honors Tom Ebright, the former owner and governor of the Baltimore Skipjacks and Portland Pirates who passed away in 1997.