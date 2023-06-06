IceHogs lend helping hand to Rockton School District

ROCKTON (WREX) — The Rockford IceHogs continue to contribute to the community, as the organization sent a group to help build a playground at Rockton Grade School Tuesday. The Rockton Parent Teacher Organization is installing new playground equipment at three schools this summer, and getting help from the IceHogs provides a big boost.
"It was unreal to see their name show up on our sign-up link," Rockton PTO President Abby Czaja said. "To have them out here and rallying around us, it shows that it's truly a community build. And for them to be willing to supply the crew to come out here and give back, it means a lot to us, but it's going to mean so much more to the kids once they find out that the IceHogs were a part of building their playground."
The IceHogs make community involvement a priority for the organization, and this is just another example.
"We're a hockey team but we're also a big part of the community," said Ryan Snider, the team's President of Business Operations. "It's very important to our ownership, our organization and our staff to get out here and contribute to the greater good and be out here in the community and do some things that are going to help out."
The Rockton PTO already finished a similar project at Whitman Post Elementary. When they finish at Rockton Grade School, they'll move on to install a new ninja course at Stephen Mack Middle School. They hope to finish all the projects by June 22. The PTO is still looking for more volunteers to help them finish the equipment installations.