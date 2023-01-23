IceHogs bringing back Screw City moniker

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After the success and positive response from the Rockford IceHogs’ Screw City debut on December 9, the team will play as the Screw City IceHogs for the second time this season on Saturday, February 11 against the Milwaukee Admirals.
The Screw City IceHogs identity includes a unique logo and jersey that pays homage to Rockford’s deep history of manufacturing screws, while staying true to the IceHogs’ primary colors of red and black.
For those who missed out on the merchandise from the Screw City debut, there is a robust selection of Screw City items in the IceHogs team store at the BMO Center, including hats, shirts, and pucks.