 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

IceHogs bringing back Screw City moniker

  • 0
Screw City IceHogs returning

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After the success and positive response from the Rockford IceHogs’ Screw City debut on December 9, the team will play as the Screw City IceHogs for the second time this season on Saturday, February 11 against the Milwaukee Admirals. 

The Screw City IceHogs identity includes a unique logo and jersey that pays homage to Rockford’s deep history of manufacturing screws, while staying true to the IceHogs’ primary colors of red and black.
 
For those who missed out on the merchandise from the Screw City debut, there is a robust selection of Screw City items in the IceHogs team store at the BMO Center, including hats, shirts, and pucks. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you