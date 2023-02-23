Ice storm leaves behind gusty winds

In the wake of the ice storm, gusty winds take over as conditions stay dry with temperatures slowly dropping.
Gusty winds will take over as the weather stays dry today. Winds will gust near, if not over 35 MPH at times. Peak wind gusts are expected later this morning into the early afternoon. Breezy winds will stick around even through tonight.
With ice accumulation still seen on branches and powerlines, gusty winds may lead to branches breaking or powerlines falling. Power outages are still a concern for Thursday.
Mostly cloudy skies will dominate today as we stay dry. Temperatures start to drop throughout the day, falling into the lower teens overnight. This will leave us with a cold end to the week. Friday's afternoon highs will only reach the middle 20's.
Friday also stays dry with a low chance for flurries overnight with sunshine and mild temperatures returning into the weekend.