Ice jams on the Rock River keep minor flooding going

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Wednesday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.8 feet.
- Forecast...Water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river
is expected to remain near a crest of 8.8 feet through
Friday.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Wednesday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...Water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river
is expected to rise to a crest of 8.5 feet early Wednesday
morning.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Ice jams on the Rock River keep minor flooding going

  • Updated
  • 0
ice on rock river.PNG

ROCKFORD (WREX) — River flooding isn't just a warm season hazard; build-ups of river ice can quickly cause flooding headaches, like we're seeing right now on sections of the Rock River.

WREX clouds.png

Stretches seeing minor flooding include the Rock River between Roscoe and Rockford, and from north of Byron to south of Oregon. Flood Advisories from the National Weather Service highlight where you should take precautions if you live along the Rock River.

Flooding may continue through January 3rd, depending on how quickly the river may clear of ice. 

Above freezing temperatures, like we'll see from the end of December through early January, are a double-edged sword. On the one hand, the ice may quickly melt thanks to the warmer conditions. This helps clear up any jams and get the river flowing normally again. On the other hand, more jams may occur as the ice breaks up again and chunks start flowing.

Be ready for flooding without warning if you live along the Rock River. As mentioned above, new jams may occur as river ice gets flowing again.

River ice needs specific conditions to form, and can quickly cause flooding if enough builds up

Ice jams occur when ice gets either caught along obstructions like rivers or overpasses (creating a dam) or get stuck in curves and bends of the river. The jams in the curves can slow down the river flow in spots, creating flooding upstream. These may break free without warning, causing flooding downstream too.

The Village of Machesney Park is preparing sandbags for residents to help protect against flooding.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

Recommended for you