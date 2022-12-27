Ice jams on the Rock River keep minor flooding going

ROCKFORD (WREX) — River flooding isn't just a warm season hazard; build-ups of river ice can quickly cause flooding headaches, like we're seeing right now on sections of the Rock River.
Stretches seeing minor flooding include the Rock River between Roscoe and Rockford, and from north of Byron to south of Oregon. Flood Advisories from the National Weather Service highlight where you should take precautions if you live along the Rock River.
Flooding may continue through January 3rd, depending on how quickly the river may clear of ice.
Above freezing temperatures, like we'll see from the end of December through early January, are a double-edged sword. On the one hand, the ice may quickly melt thanks to the warmer conditions. This helps clear up any jams and get the river flowing normally again. On the other hand, more jams may occur as the ice breaks up again and chunks start flowing.
Be ready for flooding without warning if you live along the Rock River. As mentioned above, new jams may occur as river ice gets flowing again.
Ice jams occur when ice gets either caught along obstructions like rivers or overpasses (creating a dam) or get stuck in curves and bends of the river. The jams in the curves can slow down the river flow in spots, creating flooding upstream. These may break free without warning, causing flooding downstream too.
The Village of Machesney Park is preparing sandbags for residents to help protect against flooding.