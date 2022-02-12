Ice fishing clinic introduces the sport to kids and adults

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The bitter cold weather doesn't stop everyone from getting outside and having some fun.
The Boone County Conservation District and Coon Creek Casters hosted an Ice Fishing Clinic at the Spencer Conservation Area in Belvidere.
The clinic helped both kids and adults get introduced to the sport of ice fishing and the unique aspects of it compared with other forms of fishing, such as the use of radar.
The fishers braving the cold Saturday also said that getting into the elements and having fun make good bonding moments.
"It bonds us because we love coming out here and we love company," says Aidain Khalil. "I personally love the equipment that's being used and it just feels so good."
Firefighters were also at the ready, showing the group what they do when someone falls through the ice.