Ice cream social event Wednesday promotes car seat safety

ROCKFORD -- The public are welcome to attend a car seat safety check and ice cream social event on both Wednesday, June 15 and Wednesday, June 29 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Participants will receive a free ice cream treat to enjoy while a car seat technician gives free safety checks and education to participating parents or guardians.
The June 15 event will take place at 5 Alarm Laundry located in the parking lot of 3939 West Riverside Boulevard in Rockford.
The June 29 event will take place at 5 Alarm Laundry located in the parking lot of 3110 South Alpine Road in Rockford.
Molina Healthcare of Illinois, 5 Alarm Coin Laundry, Safe Kids Winnebago and Camelot Cares are all partners for the event.