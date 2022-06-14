 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 109 expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Ice cream social event Wednesday promotes car seat safety

  Updated
  • 0
ROCKFORD -- The public are welcome to attend a car seat safety check and ice cream social event on both Wednesday, June 15 and Wednesday, June 29 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Participants will receive a free ice cream treat to enjoy while a car seat technician gives free safety checks and education to participating parents or guardians.

The June 15 event will take place at 5 Alarm Laundry located in the parking lot of 3939 West Riverside Boulevard in Rockford.

The June 29 event will take place at 5 Alarm Laundry located in the parking lot of 3110 South Alpine Road in Rockford.

Molina Healthcare of Illinois, 5 Alarm Coin Laundry, Safe Kids Winnebago and Camelot Cares are all partners for the event.

