Ice cream machine software developer sues McDonalds for $900M

UNDATED (WREX) — One of the country's top fast-food places has been hit with a $900 million lawsuit.
Kytch Inc. filed a lawsuit Tuesday night against McDonald's for false advertising and unfair competition.
Last year, a judge sided with Kytch and slapped a Temporary Restraining Order against Taylor Company, which is based in Rockton. Kytch said they have a tool to fix the often broken soft-serve ice cream machines made made by Taylor Company and used in McDonald's and restaurants around the country.
RELATED: Rockton company that makes McDonald’s ice cream machine hit with restraining order
Throughout the course of that lawsuit, Kytch says they obtained new evidence to file a lawsuit against McDonald's.
In the new lawsuit filed against McDonald's, Kytch claims McDonald's and Taylor worked together to create a stall tactic.
"Together they fabricated bogus 'safety' claims to mislead Kytch's customers into believing that safety testing determined that the Kytch Solution would cause 'serious human injury' to users—claims that are, and that McDonald's and Taylor both knew at the time to be, demonstrably false," the lawsuit reads.
Kytch's lawsuit says that McDonald's and Taylor have been working together for nearly 20 years to develop their own solution to fix the broken machines, but have still yet to launch their software "Open Kitchen," despite announcing a launch date for the first quarter of 2021. No solution has been launched as of the writing of this article.
Download the 13 WREX News app today!
Kytch says that announcement was made to convince McDonald's restaurant owners to cancel their contracts with Kytch.
13 WREX reached out to Jeremy O'Sullivan and Melissa Nelson, the cofounders of Kytch, who gave us the following statement:
"McDonald’s worked closely with its soft-serve machine manufacturer, Taylor Company, to spread false information about our company, to drive us out of the marketplace, and to line their own pockets. We founded Kytch to improve the dismal performance and enhance the food safety of McDonald’s soft-serve machines. In response, they destroyed our business and our livelihood. Nothing can undo that damage."
You can read the full lawsuit below.