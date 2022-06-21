Hybrid bus approved to join Beloit Transit

BELOIT -- The City of Beloit has approved the purchase of a hybrid electric-diesel bus during a City Council meeting on Monday, June 6.
Beloit Transit will purchase the hybrid bus with a Surface Transportation Program-Urban grant through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The grant funding will cover 80% of the cost of the bus ($629,960) with 20% additional funding from the city's Capital Improvement budget ($157,490.)
The hybrid bus will replace an aging diesel bus in the Beloit Transit fleet.
Manufacturing the bus will take about 12 to 18 months.
The bus is expected to be in service starting in the second half of 2023.
The hybrid bus is the first of its kind purchased by Beloit Transport.
“Beloit Transit is actively seeking ways to lower emissions while being fiscally responsible," said Teri Downing, Deputy Community Development Director, who oversees the Transit Division.
“With fuel prices rapidly increasing, bringing a hybrid bus into our fleet helps reduce operating expenses while providing for a cleaner future for our community.”