Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values up to 107 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Lee, Boone and Ogle Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...High temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hybrid bus approved to join Beloit Transit

  Updated
  • 0
Beloit Transit bus

Beloit Transit hopes to phase out diesel buses like this one for hybrid, electric-diesel newer vehicles for their fleet.

BELOIT -- The City of Beloit has approved the purchase of a hybrid electric-diesel bus during a City Council meeting on Monday, June 6.

Beloit Transit will purchase the hybrid bus with a Surface Transportation Program-Urban grant through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The grant funding will cover 80% of the cost of the bus ($629,960) with 20% additional funding from the city's Capital Improvement budget ($157,490.) 

The hybrid bus will replace an aging diesel bus in the Beloit Transit fleet. 

Manufacturing the bus will take about 12 to 18 months. 

The bus is expected to be in service starting in the second half of 2023.

The hybrid bus is the first of its kind purchased by Beloit Transport.

“Beloit Transit is actively seeking ways to lower emissions while being fiscally responsible," said Teri Downing, Deputy Community Development Director, who oversees the Transit Division.

“With fuel prices rapidly increasing, bringing a hybrid bus into our fleet helps reduce operating expenses while providing for a cleaner future for our community.”