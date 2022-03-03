Hurricane Harbor Rockford looking to hire 400 people for 2022 season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weather is getting warmer which means Hurricane Harbor Rockford is getting ready to open their doors.
Six Flags announced Hurricane Harbor Rockford is looking to hire 400 people to its staff this year. The water park is looking for all sorts of positions, including lifeguards, food and beverage team members and security team members.
The water park is having its first hiring event this Sunday, March 6 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Tebala Event Center located at 7910 Newburg Rd.
Interested applicants should bring their Social Security Card and a current Photo ID with proof of age OR a School ID & Birth Certificate.
Interested applicants can also apply online at any time by visiting sixflagsjobs.com.