...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brief snowfall rates of one inch per hour
are possible between midnight and 3 AM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Hurricane Harbor Rockford hosts first job fair for teens seeking a summer job

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford’s biggest waterpark is looking to fill 400 positions before the end of the summer.

Hurricane Harbor Rockford held its first in-person hiring fair at the Tebala Event Center Sunday, hiring teens on the spot.

The teens showed up with their paperwork, filled out an application, interviewed with a hiring manager, and were offered a job in 30 minutes or less.

A parent of one of the teens who got a job Sunday says this opportunity is a great one for her daughter.

"I'm excited," says Sharde Calloway, who's daughter got a job at Hurricane Harbor. "I feel like her taking on employment now, this will help her transition to young adulthood."

Six Flags is looking to hire security, concessions, lifeguards and more. Employees are expected to start working as early as Memorial Day weekend.

For those who missed the hiring fair, Six Flags is hosting another job fair on April 10th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hope Edwards, General Manager of Hurricane Harbor Rockford, says anyone can still apply for the positions online.

"See what position interests you and go ahead and apply," Edwards says. "We'll reach out and get an interview scheduled really as soon as possible."

More information on how to submit applications to Six Flags, visit sixflagsjobs.com.

