Hurricane Harbor Rockford hosts first job fair for teens seeking a summer job

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford’s biggest waterpark is looking to fill 400 positions before the end of the summer.
Hurricane Harbor Rockford held its first in-person hiring fair at the Tebala Event Center Sunday, hiring teens on the spot.
The teens showed up with their paperwork, filled out an application, interviewed with a hiring manager, and were offered a job in 30 minutes or less.
A parent of one of the teens who got a job Sunday says this opportunity is a great one for her daughter.
"I'm excited," says Sharde Calloway, who's daughter got a job at Hurricane Harbor. "I feel like her taking on employment now, this will help her transition to young adulthood."
Six Flags is looking to hire security, concessions, lifeguards and more. Employees are expected to start working as early as Memorial Day weekend.
For those who missed the hiring fair, Six Flags is hosting another job fair on April 10th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hope Edwards, General Manager of Hurricane Harbor Rockford, says anyone can still apply for the positions online.
"See what position interests you and go ahead and apply," Edwards says. "We'll reach out and get an interview scheduled really as soon as possible."
More information on how to submit applications to Six Flags, visit sixflagsjobs.com.