Hurricane Harbor Rockford continues hiring for summer season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the weather gets warmer, waterparks across the country, including in the Stateline, are looking to open for the season.
Six Flags held another hiring event Sunday for Hurricane Harbor Rockford. In March, Six Flags announced they were looking for more than 400 additional staff this summer.
Sunday's event at the Tebala Center brought both scheduled and walk-in applicants to interviews finding the right fit for them.
Amanda Johnson, Operations Manager at Hurricane Harbor Rockford, says having in-person job fairs for young adults is advantageous because of the interactions that are not possible virtually.
"To be able to have that in-person conversation, walk them through the application, to walk them through the process," Johnson says. "I think having that in-person connection really kind of helps guide this generation through and I think we're more successful when we have more in-person events."
Johnson adds that Hurricane Harbor is especially looking for more lifeguards and security staff.
Applicants are required to be over the age of 16. Interested applicants should bring their Social Security Card and a current Photo ID with proof of age or a School ID and Birth Certificate.
If you are interested in a summer position, you can find more information on how to apply on the Six Flags website.