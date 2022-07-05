Hundreds without power after Tuesday storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday's line of thunderstorms left hundreds without power.
The largest outage is in Belvidere where more than 300 people are without power tonight according to ComEd as of 8:20 p.m.
The company says that area should have power back around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Rural areas in western Winnebago County saw small outages. ComEd says 18 people are without power near Durand and another 21 near Shirland are without electricity.
The rest of Winnebago County has a smattering of outages that impact less than five people per recorded outage.
For a look at that map and an idea when power could be back on near you, click HERE to view the outage map.