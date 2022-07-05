Hundreds without power after Tuesday storms

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
440 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               LEE
OGLE                  WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK                  DUPAGE                KANE
KENDALL               LAKE IL               MCHENRY
WILL

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

LAKE IN               PORTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM, CHESTERTON,
CHICAGO, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN,
EVANSTON, GARY, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD,
MCHENRY, MERRILLVILLE, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON,
ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PORTAGE, ROCHELLE,
ROCKFORD, SCHAUMBURG, SYCAMORE, VALPARAISO, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON,
WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern
Will, Kane, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will,
Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana,
Lake IN and Porter.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon
and last through the overnight period. High moisture will
lead to efficient rain rates with flash flooding possible
where storms train.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as
well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas.

&&

Hundreds without power after Tuesday storms

ComEd outage map 7/5/2022

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday's line of thunderstorms left hundreds without power.

The largest outage is in Belvidere where more than 300 people are without power tonight according to ComEd as of 8:20 p.m.

The company says that area should have power back around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Rural areas in western Winnebago County saw small outages. ComEd says 18 people are without power near Durand and another 21 near Shirland are without electricity.

The rest of Winnebago County has a smattering of outages that impact less than five people per recorded outage.

For a look at that map and an idea when power could be back on near you, click HERE to view the outage map.

