 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY
TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain and sleet expected. Total ice
accumulations of two to three tenths of an inch with locally
higher possible near the state line, while total sleet
accumulations up to one half inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake IL Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and possibly downed
tree branches resulting in power outages. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute and likely will
impact the evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest impacts, including the
potential for downed tree branches and power outages, may be
confined to the Wisconsin state line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Prepare for the possibility of power outages.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

How can it rain when temperatures are below freezing?

  • 0

Whenever we see freezing rain in our backyard, temperatures are below freezing around us. So how do we get rain showers from this instead of snow? It all comes down to the air temperature above us.

When it rains, temperatures are above freezing from the clouds to the ground, keeping the precipitation as liquid. During the winter, we are usually below freezing from cloud to ground, producing snowflakes. 

Winter Precipitation Types.png

Whenever we're in between these two ends of the spectrum, we can get an interesting mix of precipitation. This usually occurs when warmer air moves into a chilly region.

Warmer air rises, so we can get above freezing air above us. This pocket of warmer air can lead to sleet or freezing rain. For example, if snow is able to melt on the way down, then freeze again, we get the stinging ice pellets known as sleet.

For freezing rain, the showers fall as rain all the way down to the surface. From there, however, if the ground or surface temperature is below freezing, we can get the rain to freeze on contact. This produces that glaze of ice on all surfaces and turn roads to ice rinks.

There are exceptions with this, of course. If the rain falls too heavily, the water washes off and doesn't have time to freeze on contact.

tonight 4.png

It only takes a degree or two to change all of this. We can easily go from 32° to 33° and quickly change from freezing rain to regular rain. This subtle difference goes a long way in how much ice piles up.

Watch the temperature closely. If you see your car thermometer within a couple degrees of freezing and it's raining, drive if you are on ice (because you likely are!).

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the Americal Meteorological Society, and his work has earned numerous awards including 3 regional Emmy awards.

Recommended for you