Housing Choice Voucher applications through Rockford Housing Authority open through June 30

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Rockford Housing Authority announced Monday that the waitlist is now open for the Housing Choice Voucher (HVC) program.
This federal program works to help extremely low and very-low-income families, the elderly, and disabled individuals in securing affordable, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market.
"Applicants have until Friday to apply. They can apply any time this week online, from there they will be entered into a lottery from which 2,500 people will be randomly selected. If selected, RHA will start interviewing those applicants to put things together to make sure the vouchers get out." said Justin Francis the Landlord Liaison for the RHA.
According to the RHA the waiting list has been closed for some time because the funding has not been there over the past few years. Now that the waitlist is open, employees are encouraging everyone to apply regardless of income status.
"The income limit for a single person is $46,150 so you can still make quite a bit of money and still qualify for the program." Tequila Pollard-Brown, the Affordable Housing Manager states.
Francis went on to say, "The monthly voucher is all dictated on the applicants income. Let's say the individuals rent is $1,000 a month, depending on what their income is the individual may pay $100 towards that rent, and then the other $900 would be something that we would take care of as part of their voucher, or vice versa. It just all depends on the income structure."
The Rockford Housing Authority encourages anyone to apply regardless of financial status. Interested people and families should familiarize themselves with the program's eligibility criteria and guidelines before submitting their application.
Once chosen participants will have the freedom to choose their own housing from private market options. This includes single-family homes, townhomes, and apartments, as long as the chosen property meets program requirements.
"Once you receive a voucher, of course, you still have your resident obligations to your landlord, as well as the landlord has obligations to you. So it's, it's the same as a market, you know, someone who rents market, it's just that you just receive a little extra help to get your rent paid." Pollard-Brown states.
The application system will be available through the program's official website. Applicants can use any device with internet access to submit applications. The waitlist will be open until Friday, June 30 at 5:00 p.m.
Detailed information can be found online along with step-by-step instructions for submitting.