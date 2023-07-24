Hottest weather of the summer is just around the corner

We get into the hottest weather of the summer (so far) between rising temperatures and very humid air. A chance for strong storms may develop because of the muggy weather.
The rest of Monday stays warm and comfortable and may be the only day during the week like this. Temperatures stay in the 80s through the evening, then the 60s overnight. A new round of wildfire smoke keeps the sky hazy.
Tuesday gets the heat wave going. Temperatures jump to around 90 degrees. The high humidity doesn't kick in yet, so the heat index stays near 90 degrees. Sunny yet hazy weather remains in play.
Muggy air kicks in Wednesday. Temperatures won't change much and stay in the low 90s. With the high humidity, however, the heat index is close to if not at 100 degrees. Find ways to beat the heat!
Wednesday also has a chance for strong to severe storms, if conditions line up right. For now, the chance for storms remains low, but we could see a 2 out of 5 risk for severe wind gusts and severe hail. Thunderstorms may keep the temperatures a little cooler if they come to pass.
Thursday is the peak of the heat wave. Temperatures soar to the upper 90s. Coupled with the high humidity, the heat index hits the low 100s. Make sure to pace yourself in these conditions and drink plenty of water.
Friday may see conditions similar to Thursday, depending on a chance for storms. Like with Wednesday, the storms could cool us off and keep some of the worst of the heat away. If not, the heat index is near or into the 100s for a third day in a row.
Over the weekend, a cold front comes through. This should drop temperatures back to average and into the middle 80s.